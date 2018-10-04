Houston County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding wanted man

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Houston County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in located a WANTED man.
John Paul Kennedy, 37 is wanted by the Texas Pardons, Parol Board, and Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), according to the HCSO.
Kennedy was last seen around on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. near County Road 1050 at Highway 21 East, in the Belott area of Houston county.
If you have any information that might help authorities locate John Paul Kennedy, call and make an anonymous at (936) 639-TIPS.
