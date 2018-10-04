Lufkin City planners proposing location for a boarding house to serve people fighting addictions.

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -A Lufkin home may be made into a house for people fighting addiction.
The proposed location for the residence is at the Oxford House at 502 Mantooth Avenue in Lufkin.
Lufkin City planners are recommending Mantooth Street to be rezoned “Neighborhood Commercial.”
Among the non-profit, neighbors in the immediate area are the American Red Cross and the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council.
They like quiet neighborhoods like this for their clients.
They're close to services such as doctors, grocery stores, and job opportunities.
Nevertheless, you must take into consideration private residents. That’s why public hearings are requested.
