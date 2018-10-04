Macedonian opposition says name deal with Greece is 'dead'

Macedonia's Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani speaks during a press conference at the Government Building in Skopje, Macedonia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Macedonia's government faced a looming political battle Monday to push through a deal with Greece that would ultimately pave the way for NATO membership, after a referendum on the agreement won overwhelming support but with low voter turnout. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) (Thanassis Stavrakis)