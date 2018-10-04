Man arrested on obscenity charges after police find array of adult toys during search

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A Houston County man was arrested on obscenity charges after officials found an array of adult toys during the execution of a search warrant.
The man was arrested Sept. 25 at the Knights Inn in Crockett.
The man consented to a search of his belongings and room, according to an probable cause statement filed by a Crockett Police Department officer.
The document states that officers were commanded to seize electronics, computers, laptop computers, desktop computers, cell phones, tablets and SD cards.
Inside the man’s vehicle, officials found a laptop in plain view, an LG cell phone and AT&T billing statements.
Police also found a laptop bag inside the man’s room which contained 11 adult toys.
The probable cause also cites the Texas Penal Code as it regards to obscene materials.
“According to the Texas Penal Code Sec. 43.23 Obscenity Statute, Subsection (f), A person who possesses six or more obscene devices or identical or similar obscene articles is presumed to possess them with intent to promote the same," the code reads.
The devices were seized as evidence and the man was arrested and booked into the Houston County Jail.
KTRE has reached out to Crockett police for more information on the case and the search warrant.
