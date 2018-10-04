Mesquite ISD student dies in school bus wreck

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A student has died in a school bus wreck on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Mesquite ISD superintendent Dr. David Vroonland, 37 children were taken to Terry Middle School to be reunited with their parents after the wreck. Three children were taken to Children’s Hospital with minor injuries, he said.
Vroonland said that, “it is with a heavy heart that we must confirm that today, we lost one student. Out of respect for the privacy of that child’s family, that is all we will confirm at this time.”
Vroonland said that the wreck occurred around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, at the corner of Lawson and Cartwright in Mesquite, and caught fire after rolling over.
The identities of those involved in the wreck have not been released.
