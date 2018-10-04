Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 10-4-18

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Some patchy dense fog this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy this afternoon and very warm again with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. A slight chance for an isolated shower or two, especially in far southern counties. Slight chances for rain will continue tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees to end the work week. Not quite as warm this weekend, as more clouds and slightly better chances for rain will be in the forecast. Scattered showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoons with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Keep the umbrella handy as chances for rain continue into early next week.