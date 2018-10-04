Nacogdoches County United Way campaign meets half way point

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -Nacogdoches County United Way is half way through its latest campaign.
Supporters gathered at the United Way thermometer on the corner of University and East Austin to symbolize the growing number of donations.
"As you can see,” said Dustin Beavers, the Nacogdoches County United Way Incoming Board President, “we're half way to our goal of $225,000. We currently just hit, $139,000, so we're very excited today."
The Nacogdoches County United Way fundraising campaign officially wraps up October 31st with some lucky donor winning a new car.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.