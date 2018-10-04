Nearly a week after Indonesia quake, hope fades for missing

An injured man is brought to the hospital as one woman cries after learning about her daughter's death in a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Nearly a week after a magnitude 7.5 quake spawned a deadly tsunami on Indonesia’s island of Sulawesi, countless people have yet to find their loved ones _ both survivors and the dead. As of Thursday, the official death toll was 1,424, with 113 people missing. Many families, though, never registered their losses with police, and others have failed to identify them before they were buried anonymously in mass graves.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (AP)