Not everyone in East Texas received the nationwide alert

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - FEMA conducted its first national wireless emergency alert test on Wednesday.
“There never has been [another], far as I know. Of course you know technology is getting better each day, every year,” said Ricky Conner, emergency management coordinator for Angelina County. “And I think this just what FEMA has come up with to test the system as a whole for the whole nation.”
In hopes of adding another layer of protection, FEMA sent every cell phone and smart device an alert. But there are several who have reported not getting the message.
Zavalla Fire Chief Chris Wade said he believes that this testing alert system is a step in the right direction. But, coming from a small community, there are many instances he’s had issues sending out similar alerts to his fellow first responders.
“There’s been instances where, if you don’t have service, you won’t get that until five to ten minutes later 'til you get service again,” Wade said. “So if for some reason your handheld radio didn’t have reception, your cell phone didn’t have reception, you don’t know what’s going on until you get cell service again.”
Perhaps the biggest question is whether those who live in the areas known as “dead zones” could receive the alerts.
“You know, it’s just not Zavalla. There’s rural areas everywhere that you go into dead zones and metal buildings,” Wade said. “Most metal buildings, you know, don’t have service. So it’s just more than Zavalla. You know, there’s numerous areas all over United States where you may not get that alert until you get cell service again.”
While the answer may not yet be available regarding getting the alerts in dead zones, Conner points out that tests were conducted in three mediums.
“Well, I think it’s designed because most people are either at a telephone, radio or television a lot of times, so it’s going to be sent to all three of those,” Conner said.
The text alerts were followed by a test on TV and radio.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.