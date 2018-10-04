Police: Business owner stops burglary, shoots 1 suspect in buttocks, 1 in chest

GILMER, TX (KLTV) - Gilmer police say a business owner shot two burglary suspects when he caught them trying to break into his business. One suspect was shot in the buttocks and one was shot in the chest.
Thursday, the Gilmer Police Department released a statement about the incident:
On 10-04-2018 at 1:44am Officers were dispatched to Discount Tabaco Located at 306 Yapaco to a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival officers made contact with the business owner who advised he had encountered two subjects in his store at which time fired shots at both subjects.
He advised they both fled out of the store. Officers then had dispatch contact all local hospitals of two individuals who may have been shot and if they showed up for them to contact the Gilmer Police Department. Officers later received a call from Longview Regional who advised they had two subjects at their hospital one subject had been shot in the chest and the other had been shot in the buttocks.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information may be released at a later date.
