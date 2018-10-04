Remaining Warm and Muggy With a Few Showers This Weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of the obligatory stray shower or two, most areas look to remain dry through this evening as we will be under a few clouds and muggy conditions.
The damp ground, light winds, and partly cloudy skies will lead to a few areas of patchy fog forming once again overnight and lingering into early Friday morning.
Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 20% chance of isolated, afternoon showers and highs in the upper 80′s.
The ridge of high pressure that is having an influence on our weather right now will shift away from our area this weekend. In return, this will open up the door and lead to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms returning to the forecast. At this time, we have the rain chance at 30% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday.
Despite the scattered showers coming into play this weekend and continuing through next week, it will remain unseasonably warm and humid with highs in the middle-to-upper 80′s.
A blocking pattern setting up across the country will prevent cold fronts from making their way across East Texas. Therefore, the unseasonably warm weather looks to continue for at least another week.
