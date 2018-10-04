SFA Bowling starts season ranked 6th nationally

Defending NCAA national champion and fellow Southland Bowling League member Vanderbilt received 32 out of 40 first-place votes to take the top position in the poll. The Bearcats of NCAA Division II McKendree University received six first-place votes as the No. 2 team in the nation after taking home runner-up honors in national championship match last spring. Nebraska claimed one first-place vote to earn a preseason ranking of No. 3, while Southland Bowling League member Arkansas State also earned a first-place vote and is fifth in the preseason poll. Sam Houston State, who checks in at No. 4, joins 10th-ranked Tulane and No. 17 Louisiana Tech as the remaining Southland Bowling League representatives in the top-25 poll. Youngstown State, who joined the league over the summer, and Valparaiso are both receiving votes in the national rankings.