South Koreans visiting Pyongyang for summit anniversary

During his three-day visit to Pyongyang, Cho plans to meet with Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North Korean agency that handles inter-Korean affairs, to discuss how to carry out the agreements made between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a summit in Pyongyang last month. That was Kim and Moon's third meeting this year as they work to resolve the standoff following a torrid run of North Korean nuclear and missile tests.