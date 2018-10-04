"Stop crowning us!" 4-0 Rams shrug off hype, focus on 'Hawks

"I don't think we're getting any bit caught up in anything," said Goff, who's second in the NFL with 1,406 yards passing after his outstanding effort against Minnesota. "I think a lot of people on this team, being part of that team two years ago, understand how easy it is to be on the other side of it, and you don't ever want to go back there. You understand the work that needs to be put in to stay where you're at."