Texas pilot who crashed plane into ocean, drove Lamborghini into water sentenced to prison

TYLER, Texas – A 33-year-old pilot has been convicted of wire fraud and arson after federal officials say he played a role in the destruction of a number of luxury vehicles, including an aircraft and a Lamborghini Gallardo.
Thursday, Theodore Robert Wright III, formerly of Kemah, Texas, was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison and ordered to bay $988,544.83 in restitution.
Wright and three others were convicted of destroying vehicles, an aircraft and luxury vessels to profit off insurance companies, including a Lamborghini Gallardo, a yacht in Hawaii, an airplane in the depths of the Gulf of Mexico, and a burned out plane in an Athens hangar.
“Wright led a multi-jurisdictional fraud and arson scheme that spanned from Hawaii to the Gulf of Mexico and involved the destruction of various luxury goods, including vehicles, aircraft, and vessels,” according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown’s office.
“Wright and his co-conspirators, Shane Gordon, 46, and Raymond Fosdick, 42, both of Houston, and Edward Delima, 42, of Honolulu, Hawaii, acquired luxury goods and obtained insurance coverage for those goods in amounts exceeding their purchase prices. Wright and his co-conspirators then devised and carried out schemes to destroy those goods and defraud insurance companies,” the release continues.
All three have since entered guilty pleas and been sentenced to prison.
- Delima pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to a five-year term of probation.
- Fosdick pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit arson and on Jan. 24, 2018, was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison.
- Gordon pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal agent and was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison today and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $440,000.
According to a federal indictment, Wright intentionally drove a Lamborghini into a ditch full of water in November 2013, “causing the vehicle to flood.” Gordon then collected an insurance check for $169,554.83.
And in March 2012, Wright gained notoriety when a 1966 Beechcraft Baron N265Q he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near Baytown. The indictment claimed Wright collected $85,000 from the insurance company when he and passenger Fosdick wound up in the Gulf after an alleged mechanical failure “caused smoke and flames in the cabin.”
The crash received publicity after Wright recorded video of himself and Fosdick floating in the Gulf awaiting rescue, and the video was picked up by news outlets and used in a commercial.
Other assets destroyed in the scheme included a 1971 Cessna 500, and a 1998 Hunter Passage. The Cessna 500 was “destroyed when Fosdick set it on fire at Wright’s direction at an airport in Athens, Texas,” according to the news release. “The Hunter Passage sank in a marina in Hawaii. Fraudulent insurance claims were filed in relation to each of these incidents.”
The incidents are the type that lead to higher insurance rates for everyone, Brown said.
“This kind of fraud causes everyone to pay higher insurance rates,” Brown said. “Just having those nice things destroyed is a shame. And for someone to cheat and make money off of it is particularly troubling.”
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the FAA Law Enforcement Assistance Program, the Texas Department of Insurance, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau all investigated the case.
“Fraud victimizes businesses and costs Americans billions of dollars every year,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II. “The deception carried out by Mr. Wright is particularly alarming due to the callous use of arson and staged emergencies which have the potential to place the public and first responders in danger.”
