Trinity County Sheriff’s Office: Man with warrants for murder, intoxication manslaughter arrested
A man was arrested in Trinity County on multiple warrants, including one for murder.
By Digital Media Staff | October 4, 2018 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 3:10 PM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A man was arrested in Trinity County on five warrants, including one for murder.

John Redick was arrested during a warrant execution Thursday in the 100 block of Wendy Lane for five 411th District Court warrants for charges including murder, intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxicated assault with a vehicle causes serious bodily injury, driving while intoxicated with a child and driving while intoxicated with a child.

KTRE has reached out to officials for more information on the arrest.

