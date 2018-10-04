Trinity County Sheriff’s Office: Man with warrants for murder, intoxication manslaughter arrested

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A man was arrested in Trinity County on five warrants, including one for murder.
John Redick was arrested during a warrant execution Thursday in the 100 block of Wendy Lane for five 411th District Court warrants for charges including murder, intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxicated assault with a vehicle causes serious bodily injury, driving while intoxicated with a child and driving while intoxicated with a child.
KTRE has reached out to officials for more information on the arrest.
