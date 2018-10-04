TTU false alarm sent during employee training

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Officials from Texas Tech University say the emergency alert issued at 1:05 p.m. is a false alarm
Just moments later, another alert was issued by the Texas Tech Police Department.
The original alert stated:
Texas Tech released this statement around 2 p.m.
As part of routine training on the TechAlert Emergency Communications System, an inadvertent campus evacuation was released to the Texas Tech University campus.
University staff trains on the TechAlert system regularly to ensure preparedness to alert the campus in the event of an emergency. As part of this training, a staff member mistakenly released the campus evacuation.
