TTU false alarm sent during employee training

By Amber Stegall | October 4, 2018 at 1:08 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 1:56 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Officials from Texas Tech University say the emergency alert issued at 1:05 p.m. is a false alarm

Just moments later, another alert was issued by the Texas Tech Police Department.

This is an emergency notification from the Texas Tech Police Department. There is no need to evacuate the campus....

Posted by Texas Tech University on Thursday, October 4, 2018

The original alert stated:

Texas Tech released this statement around 2 p.m.

As part of routine training on the TechAlert Emergency Communications System, an inadvertent campus evacuation was released to the Texas Tech University campus.

University staff trains on the TechAlert system regularly to ensure preparedness to alert the campus in the event of an emergency. As part of this training, a staff member mistakenly released the campus evacuation.

Students rush to evacuate campus before learning it was a false alarm
Students rush to evacuate campus before learning it was a false alarm (Adam Young)
TTU students after evacuation alert issued
TTU students after evacuation alert issued (Ruben Villarreal)

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.