AC Roadrunners head into season with plenty of home grown talent

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Fans attending Angelina College Roadrunner basketball games this year will see plenty of players that have already made waves on the high school scene.
This years team includes four players from the East Texas Region. Sophomore Keenan Jackson is returning to the team. Jackson first made a name for him self in high school when he earned 2nd team all-district honors for the Panthers. He is joined by his former teammate Cameron Hart who is entering his first year with the team. Hart graduated from Lufkin in 2016 and is entering his first year with the team. Hart was a two time all-district defensive MVP in high school.
“I hope to bring excitement and wins to this program with my East Texas brothers,” Hart said. “This lets people know you that East Texas does have talent especially basketball even though we are known for football.”
The two former Panthers will be joined by Riley Dewitz, an incoming freshman from Central High School. Dewitz was a sharpshooter in high school and finished his career with 2,368 points. Dewitz is also in the Texas record books as he has a top 10 spot in three pointers made with over 300.
“It means a lot being able to play for the college that’s in my hometown and represent for the people that play for the surrounding high schools and being able to show that it is possible to play college basketball,” Dewitz said. "Its fun to see the guys that I’ve seen play in high school, I’ve never though that I would be able to play with them on another level. "
Kaleb Parks had a little further drive but the former Center Roughrider was one of the most entertaining players to watch in 2017-18 as the Roughriders made it all the way to the regional tournament.
“Those guys that are from East Texas are just working so hard and they bring that blue collar mentality to the program,” Head Coach Nick Wade said. “They never complain, they always do their best and to have guys from this area and to have coaches in this area and welcome me and allow me to come to their practices and watch their kids play, its really been a blessing and I’m really excited. I cant wait to recruit East Texas for the long term.”
The team will have an Orange vs White scrimage on Oct. 13 from 11:30 am- 1 p.m. inside Shands Gym.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.