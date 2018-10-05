Astros take Game 1 of ALDS

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - The Houston Astros are off to the start they expected with the 2018 post season. The Astros are looking to defend their 2017 World Series Championship, the first in Franchise history.
The game got off to a great start for the pitchers as Just Verlander kept the Cleveland bats silent for the first 5 innings. In his 5 1/3 innings, Verlader had 7 strikeouts.
The Astros bates were hot as they started the scoring in the fourth with a home run by ALex Bregman. In the fifth George Springer and Jose Altuve also hit home runs. Cleveland’s only runs would come in the 6th. Astros added to the ir lead in the 7th and 8th to secure the 7-2 victory.
Game two in the best-of-5-game-series tomorrow in Houston. First pitch is set for 3:37 pm on TBS.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.