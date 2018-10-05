Chireno ISD honors community members who passed away

CHIRENO, TX (KTRE) - In a special ceremony, Chireno Independent School District honored two members of their community who passed away earlier this year.
An outdoor classroom was dedicated to the late Dr. Sarah Canterberry whose children attend Chireno. Many attended the dedication of the outdoor classroom in her honor.
Canterberry was a biology professor at Stephen F. Austin State University and multiple faculty from SFA were there today as special guests. The outdoor classroom commemorated her dedication to teaching and her love for the outdoors.
The ceremony also honored the memory of Kenadee Williams, who loved reading. The Kenadee Williams Little Free Library was dedicated as well today.
Elementary school students made it all possible.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.