Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Here’s the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy, warm and humid again today across all of East Texas. Just a slight chance for a few scattered showers and/or isolated thundershowers this afternoon/early evening hours. Saturday and Sunday should be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for PM showers/thundershowers on Saturday and just a bit higher on Sunday. High temperatures should remain in the middle 80s this weekend with lows in the lower 70s. Monday should see a few showers/thundershowers during the afternoon with a much better chance on Tuesday as more and more moisture moves into our area and high pressure slides to the east. We are now looking at a chance for a cold front to move through East Texas during the day on Thursday, cooling us off and making it feel more like fall around here. This is a big change from yesterdays' forecast, bringing the front in about 36 hours earlier. Let’s hope.