Mini puff pastry apple roses by Hick & Frog Bistro

Mini Puff Pastry Apple Roses!
October 5, 2018 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 4:18 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This dessert is perfect for fall, and is almost too pretty to eat....almost.

Makes 6 roses

1 or 2 firm apples, such as Pink Lady or Honeycrisp

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

3 tablespoons apricot preserves

  • Lightly  butter a muffin tin, and preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  • Wash  the apples, core them, and cut into thin slices, about 1/16th”  thick, with a sharp knife or a mandoline. If apple slices are too thick to  be pliable, cover them with water in a bowl, and microwave for about 3  minutes.
  • Roll  the puff pastry thinly and cut into 6 1 ½”-wide strips. Mix the apricot  preserves with 2 tablespoons hot water and stir well. Brush the mixture  onto the puff pastry strips.
  • Place  the apple slices on the puff pastry, about halfway down, overlapping. Fold  the puff pastry over and gently roll up. Arrange in prepared muffin tin.
  • Bake  until golden brown and cooked through, 25-40 minutes, depending on your  oven. Sprinkle with powdered sugar just before serving, if desired.

