Mini puff pastry apple roses by Hick & Frog Bistro

Mini Puff Pastry Apple Roses
Makes 6 roses
1 or 2 firm apples, such as Pink Lady or Honeycrisp
1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
3 tablespoons apricot preserves
- Lightly butter a muffin tin, and preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Wash the apples, core them, and cut into thin slices, about 1/16th” thick, with a sharp knife or a mandoline. If apple slices are too thick to be pliable, cover them with water in a bowl, and microwave for about 3 minutes.
- Roll the puff pastry thinly and cut into 6 1 ½”-wide strips. Mix the apricot preserves with 2 tablespoons hot water and stir well. Brush the mixture onto the puff pastry strips.
- Place the apple slices on the puff pastry, about halfway down, overlapping. Fold the puff pastry over and gently roll up. Arrange in prepared muffin tin.
- Bake until golden brown and cooked through, 25-40 minutes, depending on your oven. Sprinkle with powdered sugar just before serving, if desired.
