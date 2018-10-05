EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Some patchy fog possible in a few places again this morning. Temperatures will start out in the lower to mid 70s. Partly cloudy this afternoon with a slight southerly breeze. Temperatures today will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with a slight chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours. Rain chances will be increasing through the weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with the most likely chance on Sunday. Decent chances for rain will continue into next week with what could be a weak cold front by midweek. Best chances for rain will be along the cold front Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Not much of a cool down with this front, but it will put temperatures back to near normal in the lower 80s.