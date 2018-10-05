Nacogdoches police: Man who tried to steal buggy full of merchandise displayed weapon

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a man for aggravated robbery late Thursday night after he allegedly tried to steal a buggy full of merchandise from a store and then assaulted one of the employees who tried to stop him.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department daily activity report, the man also displayed a knife.
The incident occurred at the Kroger grocery store located at 1215 North Street at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday night. Store employees determined that the man was hiding merchandise in his pants, and then he tried to walk out of the store with a buggy full of unpaid merchandise.
“After he was approached by employees, he assaulted one and exhibited a deadly weapon as he attempted to leave with the unpaid property,” the report stated.
The man was located at the scene and arrested after Nacogdoches police officers arrived on the scene.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.