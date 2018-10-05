2nd person dies after 1-vehicle wreck on Lufkin’s Medford Dr.

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A second person has died as a result of a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred in the 2700 block of South Medford Drive in Lufkin Thursday afternoon.
Lt. David Young, a spokesman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that Richard Rolle Sr., 80, of Lufkin died in a Tyler hospital Friday morning as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash. Lou Rolle, Richard Rolle’s wife, died in the wreck.
According to a press release, the one-vehicle crash took place in front of Southern Chrysler Dodge at about 4:35 p.m. Thursday.
“A gray 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Roderick D. Brown was traveling northbound on Loop 287 when it left the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons,” the press release stated. “The car crashed into a sign pole and then into a new 2018 Dodge pickup on the sales lot of the car dealership.”
Brown, 45, of Lufkin, was flown to a Houston hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Richard Rolle was a backseat passenger in the Malibu. Lou Rolle, 75, of Lufkin, was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, the press release stated.
“An LPD crash investigator was called to the scene and the investigation remains open, with no charges filed at this time,” the press release stated.
