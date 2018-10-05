SFA putting on baseball games for children with special needs

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks are hard at work as fall camp began earlier this week. The first time they take the field this year will be for a very special event.
Head Coach Johny Cardenas has gotten together with the Keeper of the Game Foundation to offer a unque experience to children that love baseball and hav special needs.
“I thought this was something that we could get out and be part of to help bring enjoyment to the young kids,” Cardenas said. “It will let them get out and be with our players and run on our field. They will get to be Lumberjacks for a day.”
The School will host three different games in October. The games will be on the following Mondays: Oct. 25,22 and 29. On the 29th the game will have a Halloween theme with all the players dressing up in costumes. The Sfa players will be on the field to assist their new teammates as they live their dream. Cardenas knows it will be the best day for many of the young athletes. He hopes it is big for his players as well.
“It’s so special for special needs students to have an opportunity to come out to and play baseball on our field and get a chance to be lumberjacks for the day,” Cardenas said. “I think our guys get more out of it than the people who are participating in it because it gives them a chance to be heroes for a little while regardless of what the score is or weather we win or lose our guys get a chance to show the person they are inside.”
For more information you can call 936-468-1208.
