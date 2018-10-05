State rep opponents Clardy, Johnson debate in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Something was made very clear at Thursday morning's political forum featuring Republican State Representative Travis Clardy and Democrat opponent Alec Johnson.
They each want to represent District 11 of Nacogdoches, Rusk and Cherokee counties, but each have distinctly different ideas about how to do it.
About 150 people, traveling district wide, attended the forum held at the Fredonia Hotel. They were there to listen to two men, with similar physical stature, talk about the issues facing Texans and constituents. The exchange started off nice enough.
"I want to thank Alec, Mr. Johnson, for suggesting the idea and the chamber taking the lead on it," said Clardy in his opening remarks.
While respectful, Democrat opponent Alec Johnson began with a prepared opening of forceful accusations.
"There are many reasons why I chose to run for state representative against Travis Clardy. Among them are the many falsehoods Clardy and his party rely on to gain and maintain political power."
Clardy says the number one issue for state legislators should be public education. When asked specifically about funding for rural school districts Clardy responded with talk of a total makeover.
"Completely scrap the system. It may have started with a good idea with equalization and move the monies around, but now there is gross disparities." He added, “The Supreme Court told us the system is lawful, but it’s awful.”
Johnson rebutted, "We need to close the equal and uniform loop hole that guides property valuations. I don't know if Travis Clardy will ever talk about it, but if we don't do that, what's going to happen is corporations, even from outside our district, are going to be paying less property tax, shifting the burden back onto property tax owners."
Health care initiatives brought stark differences of opinions. Both candidates held to party lines when asked what Texans should advocate for in federal health care initiatives.
"We should be advocating for block grants,” said Clardy. “The problem we have we've been trying to shove down the American people's throats a one size, fits all federally run program.” “I don’t know about the rest of you”, Clardy said to the crowd, "but I’ve not been real impressed by the federal programs we’ve received over the last few decades.”
Johnson responded, "Obamacare is not a single payer system. I believe we should move to that."
More disagreement came over the state's failure to extend Medicade funding.
"This program does not work as it is. It does not serve the population it is intended to serve,” voiced Clardy.
Johnson responded, "I've heard Travis' objections, but while we're debating some 5,000 to 8,400 people die."
On a lighter note, Clardy wasn't shy of reminding listeners he's also running for Speaker of the House. Numerous times he worked in the fact that he’s running for Speaker of the House.
Johnson noticed each reference slipping in a similar remark himself.
"But I definitely would do my utmost, and of course, when I become Speaker of the House," he trailed off. The remark was followed with slight laughter from the audience.
In the end, candidates were civil as they made their traditional post-debate handshake. Still they part ways knowing time is ticking toward the Nov. 6 election.
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the mid-term elections. Early voting starts Oct. 22.
