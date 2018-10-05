VIDEO: Drummer who played with Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw talks career highlights, industry start

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A drummer who has shared the stage with some of country music’s biggest stars, Tim McGraw and Dolly Parton to name a few, is talking about how he got his start in the industry and the highlights of his career in an exclusive interview with East Texas Now.
Paul Leim has been nominated eight times for the Academy of Country Music Drummer of the Year award and has won the Nashville Music Award for Drummer/Percussionist multiple times. He has motion picture credits in a slew of films and shows, such as "Dirty Dancing,' “Star Wars” and “Battlestar Galactica.”
Friday, Leim visited with East Texas Now about his storied career which he said began in Tyler, Texas.
Leim grew up in the city of Troup, Texas.
Leim was in town filming an interview for Bob Maudlin’s “Expedition Texas.” Maudlin travels across the state telling Texans' stories.
