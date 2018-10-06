Brandon Belt gifts boat to former high school coach

HUDSON, TX (KTRE) - San Fransisco Giant Brandon Belt has always made an effort to give back to those in his home community. On Friday he did it one more time.
With his season over, Belt made his way back home and found himself on his old campus, Hudson High School. It is not uncommon for Belt to make his way back to campus. What was uncommon about this visit was that his former coach Glenn Kimble had no idea. Belt also did not just come alone.
As school was getting ready to be let out, Kimble was led to the back parking lot behind the gym where he saw a crowd of students and community members gathered around a new bass boat. In the boat was Belt.
It was at that moment that Belt fulfilled a promise he made 9 years earlier where he promised Kimble when he made it to the big leagues he would buy him a boat.
In a video by Ross Motorsports Belt said, “I know you have been looking forward to this for a while. You have helped me for however so many years. It is the least I could do.”
Kimble has been the head baseball coach at Hudson for 19 years and was almost speechless when he got the surprise.
“Wow,” Kimble said. “A brand new boat. I love you Brandon."
