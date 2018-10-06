Daytime Weather At Your Fingertips

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers are possible this afternoon during peak heating hours. Any rain that does develop will diminish after sunset. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Sunday will feature much of the same, but western counties can expect a few more showers.
Changes will come during the week ahead. Monday jump starts your work week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will increase rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday morning. As the front moves through East Texas on Wednesday, drier air will filter in behind it. Highs will drop into the lower 80s Wednesday through the rest of the week.
Past the next seven days, cooler air will likely continue to spill into the area. We could possibly have highs in the 70s next weekend.
