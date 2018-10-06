Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A few showers and storms have developed and moved into Deep East Texas this afternoon. The rain will diminish after sunset, and the area will return to dry conditions. Partly cloudy skies are in store overnight, and lows will fall into the low 70s. Sunday will start on a cloudy note. Rain chances grow during the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
The first few days of the new week will feature above average temperatures, but a cold front coming during the middle of the week will be a big game changer for the rest of the seven-day forecast.
Monday and Tuesday will include mostly cloudy skies and high in the low to mid 80s. There will also be decent chances for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoons. A cold front will push through Wednesday, and the air behind it will be cooler and drier. Highs will drop and skies will clear starting during the second half of the day Wednesday and through the rest of the work week.
