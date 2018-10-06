Italy says 'no plan B' to spending plans despite EU alarm

Italian Deputy-Premiers Luigi Di Maio, left, and Matteo Salvini attend a press conference at Chigi Palace Premier office in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.3, 2018. Italy's economy minister is backing down on spending plans that would keep the country's deficit at an elevated level for three years. Giovanni Tria said Wednesday in Rome that the deficit to GDP ratio would be gradually reduced after 2019. The remark confirms a report by Corriere della Sera that the 2.4-percent budget deficit in the new spending plan would apply only to next year. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP) (AP)