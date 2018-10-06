Man wanted for parole warrant caught in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A man wanted in Houston County for a parole warrant was captured Friday.
According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year old John Paul Kennedy was captured by deputies near Grapeland.
According to a press release, shortly before 10 a.m. Monday morning, a passerby noticed a vehicle in the woods off of CR 1050. The individual went to check on the vehicle and its occupants, and he or she found a man sleeping inside.
When the person asked the man’s name, he allegedly replied, “John.”
“Not having any cell service, they backed away from the vehicle as they were attempting to call the sheriff’s office and that’s when the occupant grabbed a backpack and ran off into the woods,” the press release stated. “Sgt. McCreight responded to the location and discovered that the vehicle was in fact stolen several days earlier.”
Deputies found Kennedy Friday near Grapeland who ran from them when he realized he was spotted.
The Sheriff’s Office said tracking dogs from the TDCJ Eastham Unit were called in to assist deputies with the search and Kennedy was captured shortly afterwards.
