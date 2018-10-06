Nacogdoches Deputy remembered by community following fatal accident

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Support for the deputy who was killed in an auto pedestrian accident is pouring in from all parts of deep East Texas. People are showing their respects by laying flowers, notes and wreaths to pay their respect to Deputy Brad Jimmerson. He was killed on Friday at U S. Highway 259, about seven miles north of Nacogdoches near the Camp Tonkawa Road.
“Not Boo Boo. He never did anything wrong," said Korie Alvis. And he was the best person I know. It was hard, I didn’t believe it. It’s still not real.”
With heavy hearts, a community is remembering the life of Jimmerson, also known as Boo Boo.
“He got the nickname Boo boo as I learned today when from speaking with his father," said Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Michael Davidson. "It was that he was real jumpy when he was a kid and so that’s how he got the name Boo Boo because he got scared pretty often by the smallest of things.”
Colleagues said he liked to make people laugh.
“He always said he was a fun addict. A fanatic," said Deputy Joshua Sparks. "He always said that. That is something I’ll remember him for. No matter what we were doing he was going to have fun doing it.”
He left an impression on many in the community.
“It’s something small, but we’re thankful for all the service he did," said Michael Castro, a firefighter. "He is going to be missed here in Nacogdoches County. But we thank him and prayers go out to his family.”
“He was friend to all, family to many if that makes any sense. Free to talk to anybody. Very caring person. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been on a call and say is Boo Boo out working today? Majority of the Nacogdoches County is aware of Boo Boo," Davidson said.
Funeral services for Deputy Jimmerson have been finalized. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Nacogdoches from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 9.
The funeral was also be held at First Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 10 at 2 p.m.
