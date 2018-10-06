Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) (KTRE) - Here’s the Weather Where You Live... Fair to Partly Cloudy skies tonight with some patchy early morning fog possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Saturday and Sunday should be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for PM showers/thundershowers on Saturday and just a bit higher on Sunday. High temperatures should remain in the middle 80s this weekend with lows in the lower 70s. Monday should see a few showers/thundershowers during the afternoon with a much better chance on Tuesday as more and more moisture moves into our area and high pressure slides to the east. We are now looking at a chance for a cold front to move through East Texas during the day on Thursday, cooling us off and making it feel more like fall around here. This is a big change from yesterdays' forecast, bringing the front in about 36 hours earlier. Let’s hope.