WATCH: Senate members set to cast final vote on Kavanaugh nomination, debates continue

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - Senators are expected to cast a final vote on Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday. The vote could come at any time.
Confirming Kavanaugh to the lifetime post would tip the balance of the court to a 5-4 majority in conservatives’ favor, ABC News reports.
Last Thursday, Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Ford, a California psychology professor, has accused Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her when they were teens. According to the Associated Press, Ford alleges that Kavanaugh was her attacker at a party they both attended when they were in high school.
