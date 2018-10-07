Daytime Weather At Your Fingertips

The cold front will move through East Texas Wednesday. Rain will be possible mainly during the morning hours. Conditions behind the cold front will include drier and cooler air. The cooler air will really kick in during the second half of the week. Highs will drop into the upper 70s for the rest of the work week, and Saturday could see highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s.