Gano's 63-yard field goal lifts Panthers over Giants 33-31

Gano's 63-yard field goal lifts Panthers over Giants 33-31
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) rooms out against the New York Giants in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) (Jason E. Miczek)
By STEVE REED | October 7, 2018 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 3:52 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Graham Gano connected on a career-long 63-yard field goal with 1 second remaining to lift the Carolina Panthers to a wild 33-31 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Gano's winning kick came after the Giants erased a 14-point deficit. Eli Manning hooked up with Saquon Barkley on a 15-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline — the rookie made a long dive into the end zone — to put the Giants in front 31-30 with 1:08 remaining.

Gano's previous career long was 59 yards. He was 4 for 4 on field goal attempts and has made 35 in a row at home dating back to 2016.

It's the second year in a row the Giants (1-4) have been beaten by a monster field goal at the end. In the third game last season, Jake Elliott of the Eagles kicked a 61-yarder for a 27-24 win.

Cam Newton threw for 237 yards and had two touchdowns and two interceptions. Christian McCaffrey had 93 yards from scrimmage and an 18-yard touchdown catch for the Panthers (3-1).

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) runs past Carolina Panthers' Wes Horton (96) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) runs past Carolina Panthers' Wes Horton (96) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess (17) catches a pass as New York Giants' Eli Apple (24) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess (17) catches a pass as New York Giants' Eli Apple (24) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) (AP)
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) runs past Carolina Panthers' Jermaine Carter (56) for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) runs past Carolina Panthers' Jermaine Carter (56) for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) is upended by Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) is upended by Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) throws a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) throws a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) (AP)
New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) celebrates a catch against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) celebrates a catch against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) (AP)
Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs against the New York Giants in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs against the New York Giants in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, talks to an official in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, talks to an official in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs as New York Giants' Curtis Riley (35) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs as New York Giants' Curtis Riley (35) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) (AP)
New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is tackled by New York Giants' Connor Barwin (53) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is tackled by New York Giants' Connor Barwin (53) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) (AP)
New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) (AP)
Carolina Panthers' Ian Thomas (80) catches a pass as New York Giants' Alec Ogletree (52) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' Ian Thomas (80) catches a pass as New York Giants' Alec Ogletree (52) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) runs past Carolina Panthers' Mike Adams (29) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) runs past Carolina Panthers' Mike Adams (29) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) knocks the ball away from New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) knocks the ball away from New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, top, fumbles the ball after being hit by New York Giants' Eli Apple, bottom, in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The Panthers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, top, fumbles the ball after being hit by New York Giants' Eli Apple, bottom, in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The Panthers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
Carolina Panthers' Curtis Samuel (10) misses a catch as New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins (20) defends in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Carolina Panthers' Curtis Samuel (10) misses a catch as New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins (20) defends in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) (AP)
Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs past New York Giants' Landon Collins (21) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs past New York Giants' Landon Collins (21) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs past New York Giants' Landon Collins (21) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs past New York Giants' Landon Collins (21) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (AP)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) runs against the New York Giants in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) runs against the New York Giants in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) (AP)
New York Giants' Donte' Deayon (38) celebrates his interception against the Carolina Panthers with teammates in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
New York Giants' Donte' Deayon (38) celebrates his interception against the Carolina Panthers with teammates in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) (AP)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles as New York Giants' Mario Edwards (99) and Landon Collins (21) defend in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles as New York Giants' Mario Edwards (99) and Landon Collins (21) defend in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) (AP)

Manning finished 22 of 36 for 326 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, both by Panthers 37-year-old safety Mike Adams. Odell Beckham Jr., had a big game as a receiver and passer. Beckham had eight catches for 131 yards and a touchdown and also threw a 57-yarder to Barkley for New York's first touchdown.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Panthers safety Eric Reid knelt during the national anthem in protest of racial and social injustice. None of Reid's new Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield. He is the first Panthers player ever to kneel during the national anthem.

INJURIES

Giants: Right tackle Chad Wheeler left in the fourth quarter with a hand injury and did not return.

Panthers: Wide receiver Devin Funchess was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Giants defensive back Michael Thomas, but returned to the game. ... Center Ryan Kalil was shaken up late in the fourth quarter and did not return as Tyler Larsen finished the game.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host Eagles on Thursday night.

Panthers: Visit Redskins next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL