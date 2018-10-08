FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers may result from strong cold front

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A strong cold front will move into East Texas late Tuesday evening.
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon ahead of the front, but the most likely chance for rain will be along the cold front Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Very moist air ahead of the front combined with surface low and forcing along the front will cause thunderstorms to develop in a line as the front moves through.
A few of these storms could become strong to severe. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds and maybe some small hail. Unfortunately, a few isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.
The front will move out of East Texas with just a few lingering showers early Wednesday. Clearing skies and cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday afternoon.
