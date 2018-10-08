Funeral arrangements set for NCSO deputy killed in line of duty

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Funeral services have been set for the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was removing debris from U.S. Highway 259 Friday morning.
Brad Jimmerson, 49, had been dispatched to a location about seven miles north of Nacogdoches to check out a report of a traffic hazard. The sheriff’s office communications center started receiving calls about the incident at about 6:46 a.m.
Visitation for Jimmerson will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Nacogdoches. Services for the NCSO deputy will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and they will also be at First Baptist Church of Nacogdoches, according to a post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The funeral escort will start at First Baptist Church and proceed on North Street through town all the way to Sunset Cemetery. The Facebook post stated that the escort and procession will probably start at about 3;30 or 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“The Jimmerson family and NCSO would like to thank our community for the outpouring of support we have had during this difficult time,” the Facebook post stated. “You are welcomed to line up near the roadway in a safe place along the escort route to show your continued support for Deputy Jimmerson.”
An account has been set up for Jimmerson’s family at Doches Credit Union. The account is in the name of “In memory of Brad Jimmerson.”
Justice of the Peace Kerry Don Williamson pronounced Jimmerson dead at the scene after he was struck.
Deputy Jimmerson was a beloved member of our community and will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” Sheriff Jason Bridges said in a statement. “He served our community with distinction and honor. He will leave behind a deep void within our law enforcement family and community.”
