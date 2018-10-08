League of Woman Voters to host candidate forum at Tyler Library

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County will be hosting a candidate forum at the Tyler Library tonight at 6 p.m.
The League of Women’s Voters invited candidates from contested races at the federal, state, and county levels to attend the event, which will be held in the Tyler Library’s Taylor Auditorium.
As part of the event, a panel of invited community leaders will present questions to the candidates.
“As time allows, audience members also are encouraged to submit written questions to be submitted to specified candidates by the forum moderator,” the League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County’s website stated.
The following candidates are scheduled to take part in the forum:
U.S. Representative District 1
Shirley McKellar (D) and Jeff Callaway (I) will be there. U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) had a scheduling conflict and will be unable to attend.
State Representative District 5
Bill Llebbe (D) will attend. Cole Hefner (R) had a scheduling conflict and will be unable to attend.
State Representative District 6
Neal Katz (I) is scheduled to be at the forum. State Rep. Matt Schaefer (R) also had a scheduling conflict and will be unable to attend.
Smith County Judge
County Judge Nathaniel Moran (R) and Michael Mast (D) will attend the forum.
County Commissioner Pct. 2
Cary Nix (R) and Randolph Scott (D) will attend.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
James L. Meredith (R) and Dustin G. Stephens (D) will attend.
“The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy," the organization’s website states.
For more information on the League of Women Voters, visit the local organization’s website.
