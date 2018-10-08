Lufkin’s Keke Coutee gets 1st career touchdown in Texans OT win over Dallas

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - For the second straight week the Houston Texans had to go to overtime to get a win. This week’s win came over the Dallas Cowboys.
The game was the home debut of Lufkin’s Keke Coutee. With his family in the stands, Coutee brought in the only touchdown for the Texans. In the second quarter Deshaun Watson threw a one-yard touchdown pass to the former Lufkin Panther. Coutee celebrated with what appeared to be a version of the “In my feelings challenge”, which in training camp Coutee jokingly said, ‘I am tired of that song’ but did say the dance might be used as a celebration.
Later in the second quarter, Coutee had a scary moment when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from a Dallas defender. Coutee got up and could be seen shaking his head around. The Texans took Coutee to the team’s medical tent for several minutes before he returned to the game.
Coutee ended the night with six receptions for 51 yards on nine targets. His longest of the night was 18 yards. In his first two games of his career, Coutee 17 catches for 160 yards. Coutee now has set a Texans franchise record for the most receptions by a receiver through their first two games with the team. He passed the previous record of 12 by his current teammate DeAndre Hopkins.
The 19-16 win marked the first time the Texans have won back-to-back games since 2016. With their division rivals all losing, the Texans moved to one game back in the AFC South standings at 2-3. The loss moves the Cowboys to 2-3 as well and they will now prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston hosts Buffalo next week.
