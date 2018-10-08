Lufkin’s Keke Coutee gets 1st career touchdown in Texans OT win over Dallas

The game was the home debut of Lufkin’s Keke Coutee. With his family in the stands, Coutee brought in the only touchdown for the Texans. In the second quarter Deshaun Watson threw a one-yard touchdown pass to the former Lufkin Panther. Coutee celebrated with what appeared to be a version of the “In my feelings challenge”, which in training camp Coutee jokingly said, ‘I am tired of that song’ but did say the dance might be used as a celebration.