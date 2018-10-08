Mahomes leads Kansas City Chiefs to 5-0 start

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KLTV) - For the first time this season, Patrick Mahomes, the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t throw a touchdown pass.
However, he did rush for his second career TD in Kansas City’s 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs are 5-0 as they head into Week 6 of the NFL season.
On Sunday, Mahomes got a lot of help from the Kansas City defense, which has been heavily criticized this season. The Chiefs’ defense picked off Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles four times and gave Kansas City some advantageous field positions.
According to an article on the Kansas City Chiefs website, Mahomes completed 22 of 38 passes for 313 yards. His two interceptions during the game were his first two of the season.
Kansas City head coach Andy Reid was impressed at how Mahomes didn’t let the two interceptions phase him. The Whitehouse native kept his poise and remained confident throughout the game.
The Chiefs are now in first place in the ADC West division
Next Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face Tom Brady and the 3-2 New England Patriots at 7:20 p.m.
