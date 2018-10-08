Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-8-18

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy today with warm afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s. A chance for a few more showers and thundershowers, especially this afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southeast. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the day ahead of a cold front that will move through overnight into early Wednesday morning. A few showers possible Tuesday afternoon ahead of the front, but more likely rain chances late Tuesday into early Wednesday along the cold front. Rain could be heavy at times with gusty winds. Clouds will begin to clear behind the cold front with temperatures back to near average for Wednesday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies for the end of the week with cooler air filtering in and high temperatures in the 70s. Another cold front moves in this weekend with another chance for rain and even cooler temperatures.