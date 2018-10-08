Overnight Weather At Your fingertips

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -We will be nice and quiet for the rest of the night. Overnight lows will fall near 70 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.
Columbus Day will feature much of the same from the weekend. The sky will remain mostly cloudy and highs will be in the mid 80s. Rain chances increase on Tuesday as a cold front advances southeastward. Isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday could be strong to severe.
The cold front will move through East Texas Wednesday. Rain will be possible mainly during the morning hours mostly. Conditions behind the cold front will include drier and cooler air. The cooler air will really kick in during the second half of the week. Highs will drop into the mid 70s for the rest of the work week, and Saturday could see highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.