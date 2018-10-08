Red Zone 2018: Week 7 schedule

Week 7 10/12-10/13
All Games are 7:30 pm unless noted:
Friday 10/12
6A
Mesquite Horn @ Longview
5A
John Tyler @ West Mesquite
Lufkin @ College Station
Sulphur Springs @ Ennis
Lindale @ Hallsville
Jacksonville @ Pine Tree
Marshall @ Mt. Pleasant
Whitehouse@ Nacogdoches
4A
Life Waxahachie @ Athens
Crandall @ Mabank
Van @ Carthage
Palestine @ Henderson
Kilgore @ Chapel Hill
Gilmer @ Spring Hill
Pittsburg @ Pleasant Grove
Canton @ Brownsboro
Wills Point @ Bullard
Center @ Tarkington
Jasper @ Huntington
3A
Lone Oak @ Van Alsytne
Emory Rains @ Bonham
Eustace @ Kemp
Malakoff @ Life Oak Cliff
Atlanta @ Hughes Springs
Jefferson @ Mt. Vernon
Gladewater @ Mineola
Sabine @ Winnsboro
White Oak @ West Rusk
Diboll @ Coldspring - Oakhurst
Trinity @ Elkhart
Franklin @ Westwood
Buna @ Woodville
Kirbyville @ Hardin
Edgewood @ Gateway Charter
Alba-Golden @ Arp
Harmony @ Winona
Frankston @ Grand Saline
Grand Saline Indians
Quitman @ Troup
Ore City @ Daingerfield
New Diana @ Pewitt
Elysian Fields @ Queen City
New Waverly @ Corrigan-Camden
Hemphill @ Anderson-Shiro
Newton @ Kountze
2A
Cayuga @ Centerville 7 PM
Kernes @ Cross Road
Mount Enterprise @ James Bowie
Overton @ Detroit
Colmesneil @ Grapeland
Big Sandy @ Alto - Dunbar
Carlilse @ Cushing - Ryan
Union Grove @ Hawkins
Beckville @ Harleton
Timpson @ Garrison
Linden-Kildare @ Joaquin
Groveton @ West Sabine
San Augustine @ Hull- Daisetta
Dewyville @ Shelbyville
1A
Fruitvale @ Fannindel
East Texas Christian @ Leverettes Chapel
TAAPS
All Saints @ The Village School (Houston) 6 PM
Brook Hill @ Dallas Christian
All Saints
Bishop Gorman @ Trinity Christian
Grace @ McKinney Christian
Texas Leadership Charter Academy @ Kings Academy
Saturday 10/13
1A
Union Hill @ White Deer 4 PM
Sanchez @ Chester 5 PM
