Red Zone 2018: Week 7 schedule

All the gridiron action that matters to East Texans.
By Red Zone Digital Staff | October 8, 2018 at 9:47 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 9:47 AM

Week 7 10/12-10/13

All Games are 7:30 pm unless noted:

Friday 10/12

6A

Mesquite Horn @ Longview

5A

John Tyler @ West Mesquite

Lufkin @ College Station

Sulphur Springs @ Ennis

Lindale @ Hallsville

Jacksonville @ Pine Tree

Marshall @ Mt. Pleasant

Whitehouse@ Nacogdoches

4A

Life Waxahachie @ Athens

Crandall @ Mabank

Van @ Carthage

Palestine @ Henderson

Kilgore @ Chapel Hill

Gilmer @ Spring Hill

Pittsburg @ Pleasant Grove

Canton @ Brownsboro

Wills Point @ Bullard

Center @ Tarkington

Jasper @ Huntington

3A

Lone Oak @ Van Alsytne

Emory Rains @ Bonham

Eustace @ Kemp

Malakoff @ Life Oak Cliff

Atlanta @ Hughes Springs

Jefferson @ Mt. Vernon

Gladewater @ Mineola

Sabine @ Winnsboro

White Oak @ West Rusk

Diboll @ Coldspring - Oakhurst

Trinity @ Elkhart

Franklin @ Westwood

Buna @ Woodville

Kirbyville @ Hardin

Edgewood @ Gateway Charter

Alba-Golden @ Arp

Harmony @ Winona

Frankston @ Grand Saline

Quitman @ Troup

Ore City @ Daingerfield

New Diana @ Pewitt

Elysian Fields @ Queen City

New Waverly @ Corrigan-Camden

Hemphill @ Anderson-Shiro

Newton @ Kountze

2A

Cayuga @ Centerville 7 PM

Kernes @ Cross Road

Mount Enterprise @ James Bowie

Overton @ Detroit

Colmesneil @ Grapeland

Big Sandy @ Alto - Dunbar

Carlilse @ Cushing - Ryan

Union Grove @ Hawkins

Beckville @ Harleton

Timpson @ Garrison

Linden-Kildare @ Joaquin

Groveton @ West Sabine

San Augustine @ Hull- Daisetta

Dewyville @ Shelbyville

1A

Fruitvale @ Fannindel

East Texas Christian @ Leverettes Chapel

TAAPS

All Saints @ The Village School (Houston) 6 PM

Brook Hill @ Dallas Christian

Bishop Gorman @ Trinity Christian

Grace @ McKinney Christian

Texas Leadership Charter Academy @ Kings Academy

Saturday 10/13

1A

Union Hill @ White Deer 4 PM

Sanchez @ Chester 5 PM

