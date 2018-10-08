A Taste of Fall Finally on the Menu This Week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A **FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY** has been issued for Tuesday night as a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible as our first notable, fall cold front comes calling.
A few passing downpours will persist into the early evening hours before skies dry up overnight, giving way to partly cloudy skies and humid conditions.
Tuesday will be our last unseasonably warm and humid day for quite some time as two cold fronts are on the menu this week.
The first cold front arrives overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. A few strong thunderstorms are possible along the front late Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, we will have a few showers linger into the morning hours before skies begin to clear out by the afternoon, giving way to some drier and cooler air.
Thursday through Saturday will be our first taste of fall as morning lows dip down into the 50′s and daytime highs top out in the upper 70′s to near 80 with lower humidity.
A second and stronger cold front looks to arrive on Sunday, bringing in another good chance for some rain showers. Look for an even bigger drop in the temperatures and perhaps some light jacket or sweater weather to return to East Texas as we get into early next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.