Texas Secretary of State reminds voters to use caution when registering

“We remind all eligible Texas voters that online voter registration is not available in the State of Texas. Any web site that misleadingly claims to assist voters in registering to vote online by simply submitting a digital signature is not authorized to do so. All Texas voters should be extremely cautious when handing over personal and sensitive information to any unknown third party. I urge voters to always visit VoteTexas.gov for accurate information about registering to vote and voting in Texas. My office is committed to ensuring all Texans understand proper and legal procedures for registering to vote, and that all Texans who are eligible have the opportunity to submit valid registrations ahead of next week’s October 9th deadline.”