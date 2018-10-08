Voter registration deadline is midnight on Wednesday

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - An important election deadline is coming up. Wednesday at midnight is the cutoff time for voter registration applications to vote in the November 6 election.
According to Nacogdoches County election officials, voter registrars will be out all day and night Tuesday. If you haven’t registered to vote when the clock strikes midnight Wednesday morning, you’re out of luck.
Political party chairs are approaching a turning point in their duties.
“Register to vote here,” reads the signs displayed at both the Republican and Democratic Party headquarters. The signs come down after Tuesday.
Voter registrars will be available all day at the courthouse annex. Volunteers will work the unpaid overtime. Registrars will be at the Democratic headquarters and the Stephen F. Austin statue on the SFA campus.
"Either place, you can register to vote until the last minute, midnight on the 9th of October," assured Democratic Party chair Mike Strong.
Voter registration is one duty both parties pursue, no matter the applicant's party affiliation.
Nacogdoches County Republican chair Dale Morton said,
“As long as people are registered and voting, that’s the way our process is designed to work."
The voter registration deadline marks the moment when party chairs shift gears.
A trailer full of campaign signs hauled from Huntsville arrive at the Republican headquarters in Nacogdoches. Morton takes his headquarters' share. The rest are delivered at political headquarters as far north as Harrison County.
“In the last several weeks, we have seen a tremendous increase in voter registration and people coming in to pick up signs and that kind of thing," Morton said.
Democrats are shifting gears, too.
The next step is getting the vote out.
“We will be talking to people on the telephone. Asking them how they plan to get to the polls. Same thing with texting. Block walking,” Strong explained.
Both parties will be present at the Pineywoods Fair next week.
The next big date voters will hear over and over again is that early voting begins Oct.22. That’s two weeks from today.
