Campaign signs stolen from yards across East Texas

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - With the midterm election less than a month away, campaign signs can be found in yards all across East Texas. But for some people, those signs are being stolen or even destroyed.
“It’s more than a little crazy, it’s illegal,” said Nancy Nichols, Vice President of Smith Co. Democratic Party. “We all know how we’re supposed to act. We know the basic rules of civility. You do not go into your neighbor’s yard and steal anything. You just don’t do that.”
Tyler resident Staci Smith says just last week she discovered that thieves had snatched 10 of her campaign signs.
“For every sign you steal, I’m going to put three more out,” said Smith. “So you’re actually contributing to the campaign.”
The Tyler Police Department says they’ve received several reports of stolen signs within the past month, especially on the south side of town. They say thieves are specifically targeting the Beto O' Rourke and Ted Cruz campaign signs.
“We’ve given out over 1,000 signs,” said Virginia Lester with the Smith Co. Republican Party. “And we’ll still continue to get more and give more as long as people are coming to get them.”
Lester says some folks are taking extra steps to keep their signs from being taken, including using wire to attach the signs to flagpoles and porches.
Police say stealing campaign signs is considered theft of property. In most, cases thieves will face misdemeanor charges, although if the value is more than $1,500 the crime would be considered a state jail felony.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.